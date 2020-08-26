Sizzling sales numbers from Dicks's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and margins out in front of expectations hasn't gone unnoticed in the sporting goods sector.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is up 2.75% in premarket action and Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is 6.46% higher . Dick's is holding on to its early momentum, now up 12.44% .

All three sportings goods stocks have stellar 52-week returns as a thinner brick-and-mortar playing field and surge in outdoor product demand has set up well for them.