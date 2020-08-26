AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) -2.4% pre-market after South Africa's mining ministry approves the sale of the company's last remaining assets in the country to Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) but on the condition that it does not delist from the Johannesburg stock Exchange.

The ministry says the granting of the application was based on the understanding that AngloGold would not disinvest from the South African economy by delisting from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange or relocate its headquarters.

AngloGold says it has still not received all necessary approvals for the transfer of mining rights to Harmony and remains in talks with government.

Harmony agreed in February to buy AngloGold's assets in South Africa including the Mponeng gold mine for ~$300M.