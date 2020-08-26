CRM, HPE among premarket gainers

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) +29% as oncology research reveals potential new oral therapy TYME-19 in the fight against COVID-19.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) +32% .

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) +20% as Piper goes bargain shopping.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +19% as COVID-19 vaccine shows encouraging action in preclinical study.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) +18% on Q2 results.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) +17% as FDA OKs emergency use of Fluidigm's saliva-based COVID-19 test.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) +15% on Q2 results.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) +15% on Q2 results.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +13% .

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) +12% .

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) +11% on Q2 results.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) +10% .

Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) +10% .

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) +9% on new data from efti to be presented at ESMO.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +10% on preclinical coronavirus program data and selection of clinical candidates with potential as one-dose vaccines.

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) +11% on acquiring the Esports gaming league.

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) +8% on completing ~$5M sales of 12,000 tons of Soybean meal within a week.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) +7% on Q2 results.

Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN) +7% .

Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE) +6% as desktop metal to become public.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) +6% .

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +6% on positive analyst action.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +5% .