VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announces encouraging results from three preclinical mouse studies aimed at selecting the best candidates for its COVID-19 vaccine program VBI-2900.

Antibody binding titers and neutralizing antibody titers were assessed across a range of vaccine constructs in order to evaluate the impact of its enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology compared to recombinant vaccine candidates, differences in the conformation of the spike protein and different adjuvants.

It has earmarked two, potentially one-shot vaccines, to advance into a Phase 1/2 trial expected to launch by year-end.

The two are: VBI-2901, a trivalent trivalent pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate expressing the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), SARS-CoV (SARS), and MERS-CoV (MERS) spike proteins and VBI-2902, a monovalent vaccine candidate expressing the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) spike protein.

After a single dose, neutralizing antibody titers were 4x higher than high-titer convalescent sera. Titers jumped to 64x higher after a second dose.

After one dose, anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were 10x higher than convalescent sera and those induced with a stabilized pre-fusion recombinant spike protein.

Neutralizing antibody titers were improved ~5x with a variety of adjuvants and promoted strong T cell responses.

VBI-2901 induced antibody binding titers across COVID-19, SARS and MERS spike proteins and broadened reactivity to a seasonal human coronavirus not expressed in the vaccine.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.

Shares up 5% premarket on average volume.

SA Authors like the company's prospects.