Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has hired banks to manage an IPO of its CSN Mineracao mining unit, the Valor Economico newspaper reported yesterday.

Bank of America, XP Inc., Banco BTG Pactual and Morgan Stanley will manage an offering that may raise 10B reais (~$1.8B), the report said.

Since the beginning of this year, CSN executives have expressed hopes for reviving an IPO of CSN Mineracao, which includes the Casa de Pedra iron ore mine.

SID shares recently rallied to five-month highs after J.P. Morgan upgraded shares to Neutral from Underweight, citing a bullish outlook for iron ore prices.