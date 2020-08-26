Morgan Stanley pushes its rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Overweight from Equal weight.

The firm points to strong near-term consumer trends, including a higher level of at-home coffee consumption.

"We are upgrading Keurig Dr Pepper to Overweight from Equal-weight as we believe potential longer-term benefits in coffee with greater household penetration, and its strong near-term momentum with high topline and EPS visibility, are not priced into large valuation discounts to peer groups (KO/PEP, as well as US-centric/defensive names)."

Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $34 to KDP.

Shares of Keurig are up 2.25% in premarket trading to $29.88.

The Quant Rating, average Wall Street rating and average Seeking Alpha author rating are all flashing Bullish.