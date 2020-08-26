A leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, Desktop Metal to go public through a reverse merger with blank check company, Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE) at $2.5B valuation.

This transaction will provide up to $575M in gross proceeds, comprising of Trine’s $300M of cash held in trust and a $275M fully committed common stock PIPE at $10/share, including investments from Miller Value Partners, XN, Baron Capital Group, Chamath Palihapitiya, JB Straubel, and HPS Investment Partners.

Pursuant to closing of the transaction in Q4, the combined operating company will be named Desktop Metal and will trade on NYSE under the ticker symbol “DM".

On closing, Desktop Metal’s existing shareholders will hold ~74% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, 12% by SPAC, 2% by founder and 11% by PIPE investors.

CEO Ric Fulop said in an interview with Forbes. ”We have a plan to grow to over $1B in revenue over five years".

Additive manufacturing industry to grow 11x over next decade:

Investor Presentation