C-Bond Systems (OTCPK:CBNT) has redeemed its Series A convertible preferred stock and part of convertible debt, using $270K in equity financing. In addition, the company also prepaid two convertible promissory notes of $57.75K each, plus interest.

"As we continue to execute upon our business plan and grow revenues across both our Transportation Solutions and Safety Solutions Groups, it is our goal to reach cash flow breakeven – eliminating the need to rely on outside funding," says chairman and CEO Scott R. Silverman.

