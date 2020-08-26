Jefferies slips in this morning with a price target boost on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $2,500 from $1,200.

"Tesla's competitive edge in cars may soon start to shrink but continues to widen in multiple other dimensions, from brand leverage and software to battery capacity and industrial efficiency. In our view, nothing matters more on 'Battery Day' than understanding how the 'Million-mile' batteries could profoundly change the auto business model."

The PT boost is notable because it is a new Street high, but we are marking that with a digital pencil the way analysts are adjusting on the fly.