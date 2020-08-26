Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) names Mark Carney, who is currently United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, as vice chair and head of ESG and Impact Fund Investing.

Carney served as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020. He also served as first vice-chair of the European Systemic Risk Board and remains a member of the Group of Thirty and the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum.

At Brookfield, he'll build on the company's strengths in ESG investing with the development of a group of funds that will combine positive social and environmental outcomes with strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

SA contributor John Windelborn sees value in BAM and Blackstone, as private equity is able to take advantage of sell-offs in public and private markets.