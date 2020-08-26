Luna Innovations to build smart bridge in Italy

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) partners with CETENA and GHT Photonics to help build a full-scale, fiber-optic structural health monitoring system for the recently re-opened Polcevera Viaduct bridge in northern Italy.

The system will monitor structural response of the bridge, as well as conditions including the number and weight of vehicles, water stagnation, weather and other important variables helpful for bridge monitoring, control and inspection.

“The re-building of this bridge was a national priority for Italy and stands as a symbol of progress for using our fiber in all smart infrastructures. Luna is proud to partner with disruptors like GHT Photonics and CETENA to work on this significant and historic project,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO.

The company has a Bullish rating by Wall St. analyst, while a Neutral quant rating.