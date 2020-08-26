PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received a $20M milestone payment from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), triggered by the first commercial sale of Evrysdi (risdiplam) in the U.S., under its License and Collaboration Agreement.

Risdiplam is a survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier designed to increase and sustain SMN protein levels throughout the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues.

Roche in-licensed the SMN2 splicing modifier from PTCT in November 2011.

Evrysdi was approved by the FDA on August 7, for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children 2 months of age and older.