Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) reports mixed fiscal Q1 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.

Q1 highlights: Revenue fell 20% y/y to $143.6M.

Gross profit margin was 24.9% vs. 25.2% last year.

Orders for the quarter were $122.2M, compared to $187.5M year-ago.

Product order backlog at the end of the quarter was $192M.

Cash generated by operating activities was $8.5M.

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter were $45.9M vs. $41.6M in previous quarter.

The company took various measures to reduce operating expenses to align with expected order and sales declines.

"Even though we face a challenging fiscal 2021, we intend to emerge as a stronger organization." says Reece Kurtenbach, CEO.

