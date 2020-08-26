CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) plunged in trade post it priced earlier announced underwritten public offering of 12.3M units at $1.22/unit; each unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase 0.75 of a share at a per share exercise price of $1.44.

Warrants have a 5-year expiry from offer close date which is expected on or about August 28, 2020.

Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$15M.

Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.85M shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 1.38M shares of common stock.