Piper Sandler starts off coverage on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) with an Overweight rating.

The firm sees Chegg as one of the primary beneficiaries of the online schooling shift.

"As a leader in digitizing the student experience, Chegg enriches the student learning experience through its Chegg Services (Study, Writing, Math, etc.) offering and reducing the cost of renting/buying essential materials (text books, etc.). As education increasingly adapts to online learning models, we expect Chegg to be a primary beneficiary, given the company’s core offering is digitizing the student experience."

Piper's price target of $90 reps almost 20% upside for shares and is in line with the average Wall Street price target of $90.87.