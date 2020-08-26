Just Energy (NYSE:JE) +10.4% pre-market after announcing commitments of support for its recapitalization plan from holders of C$68M principal amount of the company's subordinated convertible debentures.

The commitments cover the company's outstanding C$100M 6.75% subordinated convertible debentures due March 2023 and C$160M 6.75% subordinated convertible debentures due December 2021.

The recapitalization will be facilitated through a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, as previously disclosed on July 8.

Just Energy expects the proposed plan will raise C$100M in committed new equity, reduce overall debt by C$275M and materially lower annual cash interest payments.