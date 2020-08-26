CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) is down 12% in pre-market, after reporting FY19 revenue of $87.5M an increase of 24.4% Y/Y, driven by high single digit percentage organic growth, and revenue from Welding Metallurgy (acquired in December 2018).

FY19 Gross margin improved by 445 bps to 10.4%, reflecting production rates increase for key military programs.

Cash flow from operations was negative $0.4, compared to negative $2.7M a year ago.

Company’s total backlog increased 37.5% to more than $561.9M, and funded backlog grew 21.1% to $147.6M during 2019.

Company says, contract momentum continued into 2020, with major new funded orders from Northrop Grumman for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye that contributed to funded backlog during 1Q20 and drove a sequential increase in funded backlog to nearly $211M.

Company entered into a Sixth Amendment and Waiver to that certain Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with the Lenders named therein and BankUnited. Company also amended the Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Note, dated as of March 24, 2016. The availability under the Revolving Note was permanently reduced by $6M, to $24M, and the outstanding principal amount on the Term Note was increased to ~$7,933,000.

“Despite pandemic-induced headwinds buffeting our commercial aviation business, we believe our book of business on key defense programs and continued emphasis on defense market opportunities should enable us to deliver revenue growth, improved operating margins, a return to profitability, and positive operating cash flow in 2020 and beyond,” commented Douglas McCrosson, President and CEO.

