Urban Outfitters joining resilient mall rats? At the Open

Urban Outfitters shows signs of joining Gap and L Brands as surprise resurgent retailers.

Urban Outfitters (URBN, +17% ) is being lauded by investors and getting some love from the sell side after its latest results, released last night, showed a surprise profit and strong sales.

Comparable retail segment sales fell 13% in Q2 vs. -28% consensus. By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 11% at Free People and decreased 8% at Urban Outfitters and 25% at the Anthropologie Group.

Retail-focused shop Telsey Advisory Group boosted its rating on shares to Outperform from Market Perform and raised its price target to $30 from $20.

“The company managed to expand its operating margin for the quarter while maintaining clean inventory levels and controlling expenses,” Dana Telsey said. "The return to profitability allowed management to resume growth-supporting capital investments while paying down debt at a time when others in the space scramble to shore up liquidity."

Loop Capital upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell, just a little more than a month after it cut it down to Sell. Loop’s price target is $24/share. Barclays raised its price target to $26 from $18, keeping an Equal Weight rating.

If trends can continue, Urban Outfitters can join two surprise names in retail that have strongly outperformed, despite having many locations in indoor malls, where foot traffic is expected to remain sharply depressed.

In the past six months, Urban Outfitters is down 16.5%

Mall stalwart Gap (GPS, +0.9% ) is up 16.4% and bounced yesterday after Citi upgraded the stock to Buy and touted the value of the Athleta brand. Gap will weigh in with earnings tomorrow.

And Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands (LB, +1.9% ) is up 34.4%. It indicated last week strong trends are continuing into Q3 and noted a surge in demand for its Bath & Body Works brand.

Compares these numbers to traditional department stores. Nordstrom (JWN, -6% ), down 56.7% in six months and struggling this morning after missing on the top and bottom lines.

If these smaller stores can hold on during the pandemic, especially with digital sales and sales from outdoor malls, they could benefit from a reinvention of the indoor mall down the road.

Food retailers have already started to move into open mall spaces and that will drive traffic, Moody’s analyst Charles O’Shea said.

“The issues you have is with buy online and curbside pickup, what’s that footprint going to look like?” O’Shea told Bloomberg.

When it comes to lease negotiations, “the ones who had been most responsive have been the large mall owners and willing to talk,” Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne said in the company’s earnings call.

Rent concessions will help continue a gross margin improvement for Urban Outfitters, Telsey said.

Sector Watch

Cruise lines are finding themselves on the back foot again in a morning where the megacap sectors are higher.

Carnival (CCL, -2.5% ) said after the bell yesterday its Princess line will cancel early 2021 voyages of its World Cruises and Circle South America cruises on two ships, the latest sign that the coronavirus likely will weigh on the cruise industry for many more months.

