Wrap Technologies expands presence with inaugural orders from Nevada and Arkansas.

Wrap Technologies (OTC:WRTC) announces that it received its first purchase orders for BolaWrap products and accessories from agencies in the states of Nevada and Arkansas.

More than 215 agencies across 44 states have BolaWrap devices and the company has received initial and repeat orders from law enforcement agencies across 13 states.

“We are very encouraged by the expansion of our domestic presence and our improving market position as more agencies across the United States continue to adopt the BolaWrap,” said Tom Smith, President.

Shares +4.7% PM

"The extreme valuation is not supported by its sales. But that may change under the new CEO." says J.G.Collins on Seeking Alpha.