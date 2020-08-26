Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is drawing a lot of notice from analysts after sailing past Q2 expectations for a period severely disrupted by the pandemic.

Telsey (upgrades to Outperform): "The company managed to expand its operating margin for the quarter while maintaining clean inventory levels and controlling expenses. The return to profitability allowed management to resume growth-supporting capital investments while paying down debt at a time when others in the space scramble to shore up liquidity. Trends through the quarter suggest that the topline can continue to improve sequentially while rent concessions can benefit gross margin as well."

Bank of America: "We reiterate our Buy as URBN is recovering faster than peers and is better positioned given its net cash position, industry-leading ecom. penetration, small store fleet and unique product offering. 2Q sales declined 17%, significantly better than our –32% estimate, and EPS of $0.35 easily beat our ($0.28)."

Loop Capital lifted its rating on URBN to Hold from Sell.

Shares of Urban Outfitters are up 17.33% in premarket action. Seeking Alpha author ValueZen gets a callout for pointing to the upside back in June.