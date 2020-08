Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) has acquired PROMETHEUS Analytics from Altarum, for an undisclosed consideration.

PROMETHEUS Analytics is a reimbursement platform, which is based on medical episodes of care, used by payer-provider collaborations, and provides a blueprint for value-based payments. It includes 90+ episode of care definitions outlining the entire range of treatment.

Healthcare organizations use PROMETHEUS Analytics to optimize their provider networks under value-based care reimbursement models.

PROMETHEUS Analytics is integrated into Change Healthcare’s HealthQX value-based care platform that enables health plans to optimize payment models, evaluate provider performance, identify care variations, and improve network efficiency.