Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of 82 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 78 cents and increased from 80 cents in fiscal Q2, though they declined from 88 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 of $420.8M increased from $405.9M in Q2 and fell from $431.2M in Q3 2019.

"Supported by positive organic revenue growth and rising equity markets, Eaton Vance's business and financial results have snapped back sharply from the pandemic-related lows of our second fiscal quarter," said Chairman and CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr.

Net inflows of $2.7B in the quarter, representing 2% annualized internal growth in managed assets compares with net outflows of $9.3B and -7% annualized internal growth in managed assets in Q2 2020.

In the year-ago quarter, EV had net inflows of $8.0B, or 7% annualized internal growth in managed assets.

Consolidated assets under management were $507.4B on July 31, 2020, up 9% from $465.3B on April 30, 2020 and up 5% from July 31, 2019.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 31.6% improved from 30.5% in Q2 and slipped from 32.4% in the year-ago quarter.

EV slips 0.9% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Eaton Vance reports Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 (Aug. 26)