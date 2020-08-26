Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) announces selected preliminary results for FQ4 ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue is expected to increase 5.5% to ~$7.9M; with Platform subscription +33% to ~$1.1M and Annual recurring revenue +38% to ~$4.4M.

Net income is expected to be approximately break-even, with Adjusted EBITDA of ~$145k.

Number of paid platform deployments is expected to increase 33% to 401.

Additionally, company expects transaction revenue to increase 2% to ~$6.8M.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020, are expected to amount to ~$9.3M.

Research Solutions expects to report its full fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results on September 24, 2020.