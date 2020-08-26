Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) has priced an offering of $1,300M fixed rate asset-backed series 2020-1 Class A notes at an annual yield of 2.123% and $65.8M fixed rate asset-backed series 2020-1 Class B notes at an annual yield of 3.773%.

Net proceeds will be used to repay at par all of the existing asset-backed notes issued by Triton Container Finance VI LLC, which have an outstanding principal balance of $1.2B and a weighted average coupon of 3.88%, and for general corporate purposes.

The transaction is expected to close by September 21.