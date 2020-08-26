Mizuho (Buy) raises Intuit's (NASDAQ:INTU) price target from $330 to $400, saying the growth in small business revenue should ease investor concerns though the segment will remain in focus for the next several quarters

The firm believes Intuit can deliver long-term double-digit revenue growth.

RBC (Outperform) lifts Intuit from $315 to $405, highlighting the Consumer and Tax growth and noting that near-term macro uncertainties led to management not issuing guidance.

The firm says the uncertainty is an opportunity for a company gaining share in DIY and digital tax prep methods.

Intuit shares are up 5.9% to $356.12.

