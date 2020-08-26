Salesforce brings market some tech mojo

Stocks are moving higher as technology comes back to the forefront after a couple of muted session.

The S&P is up 0.3% , the Dow is rising 0.1% and the Nasdaq is up 0.7% .

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is climbing, led by soon-to-be-Dow-component Salesforce, up 18% after a big beat and raise. A new Street-high price target on Apple from Morgan Stanley also helped.

Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is also posting solid gains thanks to continued strength in Facebook. The other sectors were little changed or slightly lower.

Durable goods for July saw a huge headline beat, but non-defense ex-air orders, more of a proxy for what goes into GDP, rose about in line with expectations.

In commodities, spot gold is down 0.3% and crude futures are up 0.3% .

Interest rates are edging up, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 0.7%.