Moderna (MRNA +1.9% ) announces that it will present new preliminary safety and immunicity data, including results from cohorts of older adults, from the NIH-led Phase 1 clinical trial assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 today at 10:30 am ET at a meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Management will host a conference later today at 4:30 pm ET to review the data.