Synalloy receives notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq

Nasdaq notifies Synalloy (SYNL) of non-compliance with its listing rules after failing to meet the requirement for timely filing of 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020.

The Company expects to regain compliance within the 60-calendar day from the notice period.

SYNL confirms that the delay in preparing and filing the Form 10-Q is due to overseeing a review of issues related to suspension of manufacturing operations at Palmer of Texas Tanks; goodwill impairment analysis of its Welded Pipe & Tube reporting unit and ongoing analysis regarding internal control over financial reporting.