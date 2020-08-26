SCA (OTCPK:SVCBF) seeks to invest SEK 1.45B in the production of chemically pre-treated thermo-mechanical pulp (CTMP) at the Ortviken paper mill.

The company expects to achieve an annual production volume of 300k tonnes of CTMP pulp, using the existing infrastructure. Production in the new mill is expected to commence in early 2023.

Current production capacity at the Östrand pulp mill stands at 100k tonnes of CTMP pulp. This production will be phased out when the new line starts up. The investment is expected to give a positive EBITDA-effect of ~SEK 0.3B/year

In parallel, SCA is initiating consultations to discontinue the production of publication paper at the mill.

The closure of publication paper manufacturing at Ortviken paper mill will affect about 800 employees, primarily at Ortviken paper mill, but also in other parts of SCA's operations. The closure would result in non-recurrent costs with cashflow effects which are estimated not to exceed SEK 0.9B and an impairment of ~SEK 1.1B.