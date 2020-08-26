Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF -0.6% ) confirms to complete the acquisition transaction with Colorado's cannabis operator The Green Solution (TGS) on Sep. 1, 2020.

TGS has a portfolio of 23 dispensaries, mainly in Denver, and 6 cultivation and manufacturing facilities with unaudited revenue through July of $52.7M (+29% Y/Y). For complete year 2020, it is projected to generate ~$88.5M in revenue and $18.5M in adj. EBITDA.

"The acquisition of TGS is immediately accretive to Columbia Care’s Adj. EBITDA and accelerates our transition to generating positive Adj. EBITDA into 3Q," says CEO of Columbia Care Nicholas Vita.

Pro-forma guidance 2020: The combination of two companies is to generate revenue of $234M - $265M.

Columbia Care says: At close of the transaction, it will become the largest cannabis operator in $1.75B Colorado market, the second largest cannabis market in the world.

