Hefei emerges as testing ground for self-driving fleets
Aug. 26, 2020 9:47 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), NIOVWAGY, NIOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) says it will roll out its first fleet of self-driving test cars in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei.
- The German automaker plans to set ten Audi e-trons loose in the city that has 50 miles of intelligent car-friendly infrastructure and is an emerging EV tech hotspot.
- In the pilot program, residents of Hefei will be able to hail a self-driving Audi using a VW app.
- Volkswagen calls the pilot project in China the first to link the automotive, electrical and digital worlds to the benefit of consumers.
- Volkswagen and Nio (NIO +9.0%) are both working closely with the Hefei government.