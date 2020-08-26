U.S. denounces HSBC for taking China's side over Hong Kong

Aug. 26, 2020 9:50 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOKHSBC, EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused HSBC Holdings (HSBC -0.9%) of helping the Chinese government in its clampdown on dissension in Hong Kong.
  • Pompeo referred to reports that the British bank had prevented executives of Hong Kong-based publisher Next Media from accessing their credit cards and personal bank accounts after the publisher's founder, Jimmy Lai, was arrested.
  • At the same time, HSBC continued to provide banking services to people sanctioned by the U.S., Pompeo said in a written statement, Bloomberg  reports.
  • "HSBC maintains accounts for individuals sanctioned for denying Hong Kongers' freedom, while shutting accounts for those seeking freedom," he wrote on Twitter.
  • He also repeated criticism of HSBC's decision in June to allow its most senior banker in Asia, Peter Wong, to sign a petition supporting the new Hong Kong national security law that critics say quashes freedoms in the former British colony.
  • "Free nations must ensure that corporate interests are not suborned by the CCP to aid its political repression," Pompeo said.
  • See how the total return of HSBC and iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) compares with the S&P 500 over the past year:
  • Previously: Banks are probing pro-democracy ties of Hong Kong clients (July 20)
  • ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.