U.S. denounces HSBC for taking China's side over Hong Kong
Aug. 26, 2020
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused HSBC Holdings (HSBC -0.9%) of helping the Chinese government in its clampdown on dissension in Hong Kong.
- Pompeo referred to reports that the British bank had prevented executives of Hong Kong-based publisher Next Media from accessing their credit cards and personal bank accounts after the publisher's founder, Jimmy Lai, was arrested.
- At the same time, HSBC continued to provide banking services to people sanctioned by the U.S., Pompeo said in a written statement, Bloomberg reports.
- "HSBC maintains accounts for individuals sanctioned for denying Hong Kongers' freedom, while shutting accounts for those seeking freedom," he wrote on Twitter.
- He also repeated criticism of HSBC's decision in June to allow its most senior banker in Asia, Peter Wong, to sign a petition supporting the new Hong Kong national security law that critics say quashes freedoms in the former British colony.
- "Free nations must ensure that corporate interests are not suborned by the CCP to aid its political repression," Pompeo said.
- See how the total return of HSBC and iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) compares with the S&P 500 over the past year:
