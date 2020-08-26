Agora announces steep customer growth in Q2
Aug. 26, 2020 9:53 AM ETAPIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Agora (API +5.8%) announces steep growth across its customer base in Q2 driven by increased demand for real-time engagement technology.
- The company grew its customer base by 85.5% Y/Y, and it serves customers in more than 100 countries around the world through more than 10,000 active applications.
- In Q2, company inked new partnerships with industry leaders in IT, social gaming, online dating, and more.
- "At Agora, it's our goal to make real-time engagement ubiquitous so people can connect from anywhere, at any time in ways that capture meaningful human interactions," said Reggie Yativ, COO and CRO.
- Check out Agora's performance against peers over the last one year.