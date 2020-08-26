Afton Chemical, a part of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU), has decided to make new investments to add gasoline performance additives (GPA) blending capabilities to its manufacturing facility in Singapore. It has secured approval from its board members for the Phase 3 investment.

Afton has already invested approximately S$400M in the Singapore chemical additive manufacturing facility.

The addition of the GPA unit is part of Afton’s plan to create additional infrastructure to support its long-term global growth initiatives.

The new unit is expected to come online in Q4 of 2021.

The company also added that its new unit in Singapore will also complement its blending and terminal operations in the Americas and Europe.

In September 2018, Afton Chemical completed the second phase expansion of its chemical additive manufacturing facility in Jurong Island, Singapore.