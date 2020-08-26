Seeking Alpha
Camping World pops after CEO Marcus Lemonis adds to stake

|About: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)|By: , SA News Editor

Marcus Lemonis, start of CNBC's 'The Profit' and CEO of Camping World Holdings (CWH +1.1%), acquired 32,250 common shares in the outdoor lifestyle co. in multiple transactions on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 for ~$1M.

Individuals/Insiders currently own about 2.4% of the company, according to the latest ownership data on the CWH symbol page. 

These steps come after Stephens launches coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.

