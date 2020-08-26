Marcus Lemonis, start of CNBC's 'The Profit' and CEO of Camping World Holdings (CWH +1.1% ), acquired 32,250 common shares in the outdoor lifestyle co. in multiple transactions on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 for ~$1M.

Individuals/Insiders currently own about 2.4% of the company, according to the latest ownership data on the CWH symbol page.

These steps come after Stephens launches coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.

Also Read: Wait On Camping World Stock For Now on Seeking Alpha by Joseph Heglin