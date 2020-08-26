Phunware (PHUN +5.7% ) revised financial guidance for its Application Transactions business, and now expects the non-recurring media transaction revenues to increase by more than 60% Q/Q, with strong growth specific to new media sales wins on mobile.

Phunware’s Application Transactions business growth in the current quarter has largely been attributable to the travel industry, with 90% increase in campaign wins. In parallel, Company continues to see strong activity and engagement within government agencies and organizations.

Phunware also announced its newly approved integration with Google Firebase, Google's mobile application development platform, that gives advertisers and publishers leveraging both Phunware MaaS Advertising and Google Firebase the ability to measure their campaign performance against conversion events.