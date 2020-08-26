PDL BioPharma (PDLI -0.4% ) medical device subsidiary LENSAR has filed a regulatory document with the SEC for a potential spinoff. The board, currently exploring strategic alternatives, will make a final decision on the potential move in the coming weeks.

The unit has specific know-how in next-generation femtosecond cataract laser technology. Its LENSAR Laser System has been cleared in the U.S. for the treatment of anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation and corneal and arcuate incisions

If LENSAR is floated shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "LNSR."

SVB Leerink is advising.