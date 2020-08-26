Nielsen data blazed in strong again for off-premise alcohol sales, per Cowen's Vivien Azer.

Total beverage alcohol dollar sales growth accelerated to 18.4% for the week ended August 15 from +17.8% the prior week. Since COVID-19 was first reported in the U.S., total beverage alcohol sales are up 23.4%, consisting of strong growth across spirits (+33.8%), wine (+25.5%) and beer (+18.9%).

While hard seltzer sales have fallen from their peak sales growth marks of over 300% seen in March and April, the category is still growing at a +100% clip compared to a year ago even with more bars and restaurants open.

Related stocks: Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM), Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), Beam Suntory (OTCPK:STBFY), Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF), Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP).