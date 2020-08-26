Natera (NTRA +1.1% ) receives CE mark for its Signatera test, a tumor-informed ctDNA assay intended to detect and quantify how much cancer is left in the body, to detect recurrence earlier and to help optimize treatment decisions.

The approval allows Signatera ctDNA testing to enter clinics and hospital systems throughout Europe, which account for about 25% of total cancer cases diagnosed globally with ~3.7M new patients every year, according to the data from WHO Regional Office for Europe.

"Obtaining the CE mark for Signatera is an important step in making personalized ctDNA testing available globally, for both research and clinical use," says Solomon Moshkevich, GM of oncology at Natera.

