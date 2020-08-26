SEC expands access to private capital markets with new 'accredited' definition

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revises its "accredited investor" definition, a move that broadens the range of investors allowed to participate in private capital markets.

"For the first time, individuals will be permitted to participate in our private capital markets not only based on their income or net worth, but also based on established, clear measures of financial sophistication," said SEC Chair Jay Clayton in a statement.

The SEC proposed the new definition in December 2019.

The amendments allow investors to qualify as accredited investors based on defined measures of professional knowledge, experience, or certifications in addition to the existing tests for income or net worth.

They also expand and update the list of entities that can qualify as accredited investors to include tribal governments and other organizations.

The changes become effective 60 days after the amendments' publication in the Federal Register.