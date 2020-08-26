Nevada gaming win fell 26.2% in July to $756.8M.

Gaming win on the Las Vegas Strip was down 39.9% for the month to $330.1M vs -61.4% in June.

While there are no consensus estimates for monthly Nevada gaming win, the early reaction from analysts is that the numbers are better than anticipated.

Looking ahead, the Nevada Resort Association expects the Labor Day holiday weekend to drive strong visitation to the city with some tourist areas in the U.S. under quarantine orders.

Sector watch: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.3% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -0.7% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -0.2% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.1% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.3% ), Full House Resorts (FLL -0.8% ) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +2.8% ).

