Bloomberg sources say Apple (AAPL +0.6% ) will add AR content to its streaming video service to attract subscribers and promote interest in AR tech.

In the feature, certain characters or objects from an Apple TV+ show would be displayed on the viewer's mobile device and integrated into the real-world environment.

The optional bonus content would be available through the iPhone and iPad TV+ app.

The feature will debut next year, ahead of the mixed AR/VR headset that Bloomberg previously reported will likely release in 2022. AR-only glasses could debut as early as 2023.

AR is the latest way Apple is looking to diversify in a crowded streaming market, following original podcast deals and developing subscription bundles.

Apple recently debuted its first TV+ bundle featuring CBS All Access and Showtime.

The tech giant has been on an AR/VR acquisition spree, including yesterday's confirmed purchase of VR firm Spaces.