Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX +1.3% ) and Canada commercialization partner KYE Pharmaceuticals announce the filing of a proceeding in a Canadian federal court challenging Health Canada's approval of Medunik's Ruzurgi (amifampridine) for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Medunik's product will compete directly with Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate), approved in Canada on July 31 for the same indication.

The Firdapse nod, via a Notice of Compliance (NOC), provides data protection as an "innovative drug" since it was the first amifampridine product OK'd there, preventing other companies from using Catalyst's supporting data for eight years from the NOC date. In this case, the data protection period was a mere 10 days.

The companies say Medunik's marketing application referenced nonclinical carcinogenicity and reproductive toxicity data generated by Catalyst.