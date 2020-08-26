ADM (ADM +0.4% ) completed the second of its two previously announced capital raising transactions: the issuance of $300M principal amount of zero-coupon bonds, due in 2023 and exchangeable into Wilmar shares.

On combining with ADM’s secondary block trade of Wilmar shares, settled on August 24, the company has raised ~$850M of capital.

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including potential bolt-on acquisitions; the opportunistic repurchase of ADM shares, which has already begun; and the retirement of higher coupon long-term debt commensurate to the exchangeable bond to ensure the bond transaction is leverage-neutral.

ADM has retained a 20%+ equity investment in Wilmar; stated that it has no plans to sell additional Wilmar shares.

ADM expects a book gain of ~$0.12/share on the block trade in Q3; ADM’s investment in Wilmar after the transaction represents a market value of ~$4.4B