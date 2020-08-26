EIA Petroleum Inventories: Crude -4.7M barrels vs. -3.7M consensus, -1.6M last week.

Gasoline -4.6M barrels vs. -1.5M consensus, -3.3M last week.

Distillates +1.4M barrels vs. -0.7M consensus +0.2M last week.

Refinery inputs rise to 14.7M bpd, while U.S. crude imports edge up as well.

U.S. domestic production ticks up to 10.8M bpd.

Oil prices have found themselves anchored around $40/bbl and haven't risen above $45 since the beginning of March.

The U.S. Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) is till more than 40% below its 200-day moving average.

Futures (CL1:COM +0.5% )

ETFs: USO, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, OLEM.