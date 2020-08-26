REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is down 10.16% after Q2 revenue declined to $39.3M (-62.9% Y/Y), primarily due to 56% drop in ethanol gallons sales on production shutdowns.

Gross profit for ethanol and by-products segment declined to $0.6M vs. $6.2M a year ago, reflecting the impact of 11% decline in ethanol pricing combined with its temporarily idled NuGen Energy and One Earth Energy plants.

Net loss of $1.7M vs. net income of $2.3M in 2Q19; GAAP EPS of -$0.28.

The company ended the quarter with $185.4M in cash and equivalents and short-term investments.

“As we enter the second half of fiscal 2020, the operating environment has improved and we’ve re-opened the NuGen Energy and One Earth Energy plants based on the increase in ethanol demand. However, we expect ethanol crush spread margins and distillers grains pricing to remain volatile," says CEO Zafar Rizvi.

