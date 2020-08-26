Reuters reports that more than 2,000 online sellers in India have filed an antitrust suit accusing Amazon (AMZN +0.3% ) India's wholesale unit of selling bulk products at a loss to top sellers, who can then list the product with a steep discount.

Amazon has committed $6.5B in investments for India but has run into regulatory hurdles, including an antitrust watchdog investigation into potential violations.

In happier Amazon in India news, the company is opening its largest office in the world (1.8M square feet) in Hyderabad.

Previously: Amazon roundup: Indian pharmacy launch, AWS offers quantum simulations (Aug. 13 2020)