Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) has concluded its purchase of the share capital of Golan Telecom.

That follows approvals for the deal from the Israeli Competition Authority and the Ministry of Communications.

The deal was closed for about 545M shekels (about $160.3M) plus an amount equal to cash and equivalents of Golan minus any debt, paid in full to Golan's shareholders in cash.

Golan's MNO license was replaced with an MVNO license for an interim period after the deposit of a 75M-shekel bank guarantee by Golan, "in respect of the demand that Golan will return certain monetary benefits previously received from the MOC, which Golan disputes."