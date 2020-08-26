The Chinese EV auto sector is buzzing with activity today.

Xpeng Motors (XPEV) plans to issue 85M ADSs at $15 per share to value the company at about $11B, sources tell Bloomberg. That mark is above the original expected pricing range was $11 to $13.

It is a very strong session for Chinese EV automakers in general, with Nio (NIO +7.4% ), Li Auto (LI +7.1% ) and Kandi Technologies (KNDI +7.6% ) all posting gains. The biggest development of the day may have been Volkswagen's decision to use EV hotspot Hefei as a testing ground for a self-driving fleet. There is also the Tesla (TSLA +4.5% ) halo to factor in.

What to watch: China automobiles sales for July will be reported next week in what will be an indicator on if consumer demand for EVs is increasing.