Sliding 3% on Tuesday after issuing guidance that fell short of consensus estimates, Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) continues to trend lower today, slipping another 1.2% in early trade.

Another big announcement yesterday saw the company offload its cryobiological segment for $320M and Lake Street analyst Robert Brown is calling the decision a positive move.

The sale happened at a "good valuation," he declared, saying it permits the firm to reduce leverage and focus on the core energy and industrial markets. Brown also feels Chart is in a strong position for a recovery, keeping a Buy rating and $81 PT on shares, though Seeking Alpha contributor, The Value Investor, sees otherwise.

"It again shows that investors have seen not just many disappointments but big disappointments as well. Back in 2019, the company guided for $5 in earnings per share this year, with earnings perhaps as high as $8 if big LNG orders came through. Right now, earnings come in at $2 and change, and at just $3 per share in a base case next year." Check out the article, Chart Industries: A Look After A Bolt-On Sale.